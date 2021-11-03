Financial Times - Nov 3

Nov 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- UK seeks new legal advice to back possible change to N. Ireland protocol https://on.ft.com/3GOHep8

- Wellcome director resigns as UK government science adviser https://on.ft.com/3nRcviv

- Carney-led finance coalition has up to $130 trillion funding committed to hitting net zero https://on.ft.com/3EJi0GN

- Four more UK energy suppliers collapse https://on.ft.com/3EG9Lv6

- The UK government is seeking to appoint new external legal advisers in preparation for a possible overhaul of Northern Ireland's controversial post-Brexit trading arrangements.

- Sir Jeremy Farrar has resigned as the member of UK government's Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies, to concentrate on his work as director of the Wellcome Trust, the country's largest medical charity.

- Ex-Bank of England governor Mark Carney-led coalition of international financial companies signed up to tackle climate change has up to $130 trillion of private capital committed to hitting net zero emissions targets by 2050.

- Four more UK energy suppliers have ceased trading, Ofgem said on Tuesday, taking the number that have succumbed to record wholesale gas and electricity prices since August to more than 16.

