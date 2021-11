HOUSTON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - A fire broke out on Tuesday on the crude distillation unit at Royal Dutch Shell Plc’s (RDSa.L) 230,611 barrel-per-day (bpd) Norco, Louisiana, refinery, according to a report attributed to Energy News Today in a Twitter message.

Reuters has not independently confirmed the report.

Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by David Gregorio

