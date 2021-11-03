COP26
French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch
Nov 3 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
DANONE (DANO.PA):
The French food group announced on Tuesday it had issued a €700 million bond with a 9-year maturity.
IMERYS (IMTP.PA):
The specialty minerals company reported on Tuesday a 21% hike in its third quarter revenue and said it remained confident in its ability to meet its 2021 goals.
