French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

DANONE (DANO.PA):

The French food group announced on Tuesday it had issued a €700 million bond with a 9-year maturity.

IMERYS (IMTP.PA):

The specialty minerals company reported on Tuesday a 21% hike in its third quarter revenue and said it remained confident in its ability to meet its 2021 goals.

