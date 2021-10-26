Skip to main content

COP26

French lender Credit Mutuel stops financing new oil and gas projects

1 minute read

PARIS, Oct 26 (Reuters) - French lender Credit Mutuel Alliance Federale said on Tuesday it will stop financing new petrol and gas projects in a move to protect environment and curb climate change.

The lender also said in a statement it will no longer provide financing to clients with significant part of their businesses linked to the production of non-conventional fossil fuels.

Reporting by Matthieu Protard Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

