French lender Credit Mutuel stops financing new oil and gas projects

PARIS, Oct 26 (Reuters) - French lender Credit Mutuel Alliance Federale said on Tuesday it will stop financing new petrol and gas projects in a move to protect environment and curb climate change.

The lender also said in a statement it will no longer provide financing to clients with significant part of their businesses linked to the production of non-conventional fossil fuels.

