French nuclear plant outages and restarts

Nov 3 (Reuters) - The following table provides information on outages at French utility EDF's (EDF.PA) nuclear reactors.

France has 62,380 megawatts (MW) of nuclear generation capacity provided by 57 reactors, data from power grid operator RTE shows.

Reuters estimates 18,300 MW, or about 29.3% of that capacity is offline. That puts online availability at 44,080 MW, or 70.7%.

Please click on the link at the bottom to access the data.

+: Latest change

ND: New date

NOTE: Data excludes partial capacity cuts. Data on those can be seen on RTE's website: https://www.services-rte.com/en/view-data-published-by-rte/downtime-of-generation-resources.html

Reporting by Rahul Paswan in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.