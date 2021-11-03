German nuclear plant outages and restarts

Nov 3 (Reuters) - The following table lists planned outages and load reductions at German nuclear power plants and plants returning online.

Germany is left with six reactors operated by three companies, after closing more than half of its nuclear capacity in 2011 and speeding up the schedule for the remainder of plants to be shut, after the Fukushima nuclear crisis had sparked safety concerns. read more

Three of these will close at the end of 2021.

Reactors stop for regular maintenances with fuel element exchanges.

Because of tight supervision, they have to signal these standstills to authorities.

They also shed some load during other times, which they also flag to the wholesale market under transparency rules.

Source: https://www.eex-transparency.com/en/power/de/production/availability/

NB. The E.ON group has split itself in two parts. It has grouped its remaining nuclear plants in a division called PreussenElektra.

Reporting by Vera Eckert in Frankfurt

