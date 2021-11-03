COP26
German stocks - Factors to watch on November 3
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:
CORONAVIRUS
Germany reported 20,398 new infections and 194 more deaths.
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG (LHAG.DE)
Third quarter results due.
Around 90% of the group's passengers have been fully vaccinated, an executive told Business Insider.
BMW (BMWG.DE)
Third quarter results due.
TEAMVIEWER AG (TMV.DE)
Third quarter results due.
BIONTECH
Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) on Tuesday said it expected 2021 sales of the COVID-19 vaccine it developed with German partner BioNTech SE to reach $36 billion and forecast another $29 billion from the shot in 2022, topping analyst estimates for both years. read more
NORMA GROUP SE (NOEJ.DE)
Third quarter results due.
ZALANDO SE (ZALG.DE)
Third quarter results due.
TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND HOLDING AG (O2Dn.DE)
Third quarter results due.
KLOECKNER & CO SE (KCOGn.DE)
Third quarter results due.
RATIONAL AG (RAAG.DE)
Third quarter results due.
ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT AG (AOXG.DE)
Third quarter results due.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
AAREAL BANK AG (ARLG.DE): HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 29 FROM EUR 28
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones (.DJI) +0.4%, S&P 500(.SPX) +0.4%, Nasdaq (.IXIC) +0.3% at close.
Japanese markets closed, Shanghai stocks (.SSEC) -0.6%.
Time: 5:46 GMT
ECONOMY
No major German economic data scheduled.
