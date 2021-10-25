Skip to main content

COP26

Germany's Merkel to attend World Climate Conference in Glasgow

1 minute read

German Chancellor Angela Merkel awaits the arrival of Canada's Governor General Mary May Simon, in Berlin, Germany October 18, 2021. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke/Files

BERLIN, Oct 25 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel will travel to Glasgow to take part in the World Climate Conference there from Oct. 31, government spokesperson Steffen Seibert said on Monday.

He added the German environment minister will attend the event as well, and details will be announced later.

Reporting by Zuzanna Szymanska Editing by Riham Alkousaa

