Global temperature rise can still be capped at 1.5 degrees Celsius - Kerry

John Kerry, U.S. Special Envoy for Climate speaks as he attends the opening of the American Pavilion in the COP27 climate summit in Egypt's Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt November 8, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Keeping global temperature rises below 1.5 degrees Celsius is still possible but will require private sector funding, top climate diplomat for the U.S. John Kerry said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a Bloomberg Green event on the sidelines of the U.N. climate summit COP27, Kerry said that meeting the goal would require a global effort and that this, along with reducing methane emissions were key areas of cooperation with China.

Reporting by Sarah MacFarlane, Writing by William James; Editing by Alison Williams

