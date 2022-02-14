High power prices are no reason to ditch net zero

LONDON, Feb 14 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Net zero is facing its first significant political test. As energy bills around Europe jump by half , the costs of transitioning to a greener economy are under renewed scrutiny. Climate change policies don’t explain the current price spike. But political opposition risks weakening governments’ ability to tackle tougher challenges.

Despite what some British Conservative party lawmakers imply, subsidies for renewable energy are not responsible for increased customer bills. As the UK regulator recently explained when raising the energy price cap for 22 million British households, the real culprits are wholesale prices pushed up by factors like a post-pandemic supply-demand mismatch, and the cost of bailing out failed energy providers. The portion of UK power bills which goes towards green subsidies will fall 4% this summer and account for just 8% of the total.

Another line of attack, advanced by many of the same politicians as well as oil giants like Rosneft(ROSN.MM) and Saudi Aramco(2222.SE), is that environmentally conscious investors are choking off much-needed investment in oil and gas. It’s true that oil companies and their financiers are under pressure to limit new supply. But that need not lead to higher prices.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

According to the International Energy Agency’s pathway, reducing carbon emissions to net zero while restricting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels requires oil and gas companies to cap investment at the current $350 billion a year. At the same time, governments must support measures like insulating buildings to cut energy demand by a fifth by 2050. Meanwhile, annual global investment in clean energy has to more than treble to $4 trillion by 2030.

The IEA’s figures also assume governments cooperate to prevent price inflation in metals like lithium used to make batteries, develop energy storage, and advance grants and loans to limit the upfront costs for consumers of switching to electric vehicles and heat pumps.

In this scenario, energy bills could actually fall along with carbon emissions. The IEA reckons the average developed world household paid $3,238 a year between 2016 and 2020 to heat its home and power its vehicles. Under the agency’s net-zero scenario that figure falls to $2,368 by 2030. The risk to this ambitious scenario is that governments fail to act. Net-zero critics seeking to make political capital out of higher power costs are therefore making it more likely that bills stay high.

Follow @gfhay on Twitter

CONTEXT NEWS

- Nineteen UK Conservative members of parliament and peers in the Net Zero Scrutiny Group (NZSG) have gained widespread media coverage by attempting to link the government’s net-zero agenda to the cost-of-living crisis and calling for cuts to green taxes and an increase of fossil fuel production, the Guardian reported on Feb. 8.

- MPs involved in the NZSG include Brexit campaigner Steve Baker; former work and pensions secretary Esther McVey; Robert Halfon, a former schools minister; and former minister Peter Lilley.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Editing by Peter Thal Larsen and Oliver Taslic

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.