Hungary, Factors to watch, Nov 3
BUDAPEST, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in Hungary and the region, as well as news stories which may influence financial markets.
WHAT IS HAPPENING IN HUNGARY (ALL TIMES GMT)
BUDAPEST - Reuters to publish monthly CEE fx poll
BUDAPEST - Central bank publishes minutes of its Octobeer rate meeting (1200)
IN THE REGION
POLAND - Central bank to decide on interest rates
IN THE NEWS, REUTERS
CEE MARKETS-Currencies firmer with Polish, Czech rate hikes expected
PRAGUE, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Central Europe's currencies firmed on Tuesday as solid manufacturing surveys and expectations of further Polish and Czech interest rate hikes fueled gains and pulled the region further off recent lows. nL1N2RT0NN
Hungary central bank buys 21 bln forints worth of bonds -
BUDAPEST, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Hungary's central bank bought 21 billion forints ($67.82 million) worth of government bonds from commercial banks at a weekly auction on Tuesday NBHT1.
