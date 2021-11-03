Hungary, Factors to watch, Nov 3

BUDAPEST, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in Hungary and the region, as well as news stories which may influence financial markets.

WHAT IS HAPPENING IN HUNGARY (ALL TIMES GMT)

BUDAPEST - Reuters to publish monthly CEE fx poll

BUDAPEST - Central bank publishes minutes of its Octobeer rate meeting (1200)

IN THE REGION

POLAND - Central bank to decide on interest rates

CEE MARKETS-Currencies firmer with Polish, Czech rate hikes expected

PRAGUE, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Central Europe's currencies firmed on Tuesday as solid manufacturing surveys and expectations of further Polish and Czech interest rate hikes fueled gains and pulled the region further off recent lows. nL1N2RT0NN

Hungary central bank buys 21 bln forints worth of bonds -

BUDAPEST, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Hungary's central bank bought 21 billion forints ($67.82 million) worth of government bonds from commercial banks at a weekly auction on Tuesday NBHT1.

