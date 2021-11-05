COP26
Hyper inequality is a threat to democracy and market economics - Al Gore
GLASGOW, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Current high levels of inequality are a threat to democracy, former U.S. Vice President Al Gore said on Friday in a speech to the United Nations climate conference in Glasgow.
"Hyper inequality of the kind we now have in our world is a threat to both democracy and to market economics," Gore said.
