IMF working hard to support countries in adopting carbon pricing - Georgieva

GLASGOW, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund is working hard to support countries in adopting carbon pricing, and growing numbers of members are adopting such measures, IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva said on Wednesday.

Georgieva told the COP26 UN climate conference that nearly 25% of emissions were covered by carbon prices in 2021, up from 17% last year.

"We have a long way to go on coverage, but the shift in integrating carbon pricing is there, and we're working very hard to support countries to take that shift," she said.

