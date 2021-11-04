Indonesia minister says zero-deforestation by 2030 not part of COP26 pledge

An aerial view of the Cikole protected forest near Bandung, Indonesia November 6, 2018. Picture taken November 6, 2018. Antara Foto/Raisan Al Farisi via REUTERS

JAKARTA, Nov 4 (Reuters) - An agreement on deforestation by more than 100 countries this week that was signed by Indonesia, home to a third of the world's rainforests, did not contain a pledge to halt deforestation by 2030, a senior Indonesian official said on Thursday.

"The declaration issued does not refer at all to the 'end deforestation by 2030'," vice foreign minister, Mahendra Siregar, said in a statement. Indonesia's environment minister earlier said such an arrangement would "inappropriate and unfair". read more

Reporting by Fathin Ungku and Stanley Widianto; Editing by Martin Petty

