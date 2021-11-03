Indonesia's 2021 rubber exports seen flat y/y at 2.45 mln T

Indonesia's 2021 rubber exports will likely stay at the same level as those of 2020 at 2.45 million tonnes, Erwin Tunas, executive director of Rubber Association of Indonesia (Gapkindo) told a forum on Wednesday

Exports from the world's second biggest rubber producing country after Thailand have been declining since reaching a peak of 3.26 million tonnes in 2017, as production fell

Indonesia shipped out 1.82 million tonnes of natural rubber in January to September 2021, up 0.97% compared with 1.8 million tonnes exported in the same period last year, Gapkindo data showed.

"Hopefully this year exports will not decline, because by September we saw there's still growth compared to 2020," Erwin said. "If this next three months are relatively the same, export volume will be similar as 2020."