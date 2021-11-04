Ireland says halving greenhouse gases will cost 125 billion euros

Ireland's Prime Minister (Taoiseach) Micheal Martin speaks during the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, November 2, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Pool

DUBLIN, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The Irish government has estimated that 125 billion euros ($144 billion) of investment will be required to hit its target of cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 51% by 2030, Prime Minister Micheal Martin said on Thursday.

Speaking following the publication of a plan on what each industry will need to cut emission by to hit the 2030 goal, Environment Minister Eamon Ryan said the vast majority of that 125 billion euros would come from the private sector.

($1 = 0.8662 euros)

