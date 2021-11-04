Ireland sets industry targets to halve greenhouse gases by 2030

A sheep grazes on hay on a farm near the County Wicklow village of Roundwood, Ireland December 9, 2018. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

DUBLIN, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The Irish government on Thursday set out climate targets for key sectors of the economy, ordering cuts of greenhouse gas emissions of at least 62% in the energy sector and at least 42% in transport by 2030.

The targets are designed to meet a government commitment to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 51% by 2030 and to achieve 'net-zero' carbon emissions by 2050.

Under the climate budget, the agriculture sector must cut its emissions by between 22-30% from 2018 levels. Housing must cut its greenhouse gas output by 44-56% while other industrial sectors must cut theirs by 29-41%.

The energy sector has been given a range of 62-81% while transport's range is 42-50%.

The ranges will be replaced by specific targets next year, and government ministers will have to answer to a parliamentary committee every year on progress in reaching the goals.

