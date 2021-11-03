Middle East
Israel launches missile attack targeting area on outskirts of Damascus -Syrian state TV
CAIRO, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Israel launched an aerial attack with a number of missiles targeting an area on the outskirts of the Syrian capital of Damascus, Syrian state TV said early on Wednesday citing a military source.
It added the attack resulted in some material damage.
There was no immediate comment from Israeli officials.
Reporting by Moaz Abdel Aziz, writing by Lilian Wagdy; Editing by Himani Sarkar
