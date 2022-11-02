Israel's Lapid won't attend U.N. climate forum after election setback

Israeli Prime Minister and Yesh Atid party leader Yair Lapid addresses his supporters from the stage at his party headquarters during Israel's general election in Tel Aviv, Israel, November 2, 2022. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

JERUSALEM, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid will not attend next week's U.N. climate conference in Egypt, his office said, a cancellation that followed exit polls predicting that his predecessor, Benjamin Netanyahu, had won a national election.

President Isaac Herzog will represent Israel at the Nov. 6-18 conference, Lapid's office said.

Writing by Dan Williams; editing by James Mackenzie

