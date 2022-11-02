Israel's Lapid won't attend U.N. climate forum after election setback
JERUSALEM, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid will not attend next week's U.N. climate conference in Egypt, his office said, a cancellation that followed exit polls predicting that his predecessor, Benjamin Netanyahu, had won a national election.
President Isaac Herzog will represent Israel at the Nov. 6-18 conference, Lapid's office said.
