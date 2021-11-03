Italy - Factors to watch on Nov. 3

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

GENERAL

Italy reported 41 coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday, against 20 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 2,834 from 2,818.

DEBT

Italy's Treasury said on Tuesday it would offer to buy back five BTP bonds and one CCTeu bill at an auction on Thursday, using the cash surplus it holds at the Bank of Italy. The total repurchased nominal amount will not exceed 5 billion euros ($5.79 billion).

ECONOMY

IHS Markit releases October service PMI data (0845 GMT).

ISTAT releases September unemployment data (0900 GMT).

COMPANIES

FERRARI (RACE.MI)

The sportscar maker will seek technology partnerships as it moves ahead with the transition towards cleaner mobility, new CEO Benedetto Vigna said on Tuesday after Ferrari raised this year's core earnings guidance. read more

STELLANTIS (STLA.MI)

Italy's new car sales fell by 35.74% in October, Stellantis's sales dropped by 41.7% in the country, according to Transport ministry data.

MONTE DEI PASCHI (BMPS.MI)

The extension of the deadline to return the Italian state-owned bank to private hands will be "sufficiently long" to ensure the bank can relaunch and attract new investors, a senior Treasury official said on Tuesday.

INTESA SANPAOLO (ISP.MI)

Board meeting on Q3 results, followed by conference call with analysts (1400 GMT) and with the press (1630 GMT)

TENARIS (TENR.MI)

Board meeting on Q3 results.

ANIMA HOLDING (ANIM.MI)

Board meeting on Q3 results.

BIALETTI (BIA.MI)

A court in Brescia approved Bialetti's debt restructuring agreement.

MEDICA

Italian integrated biomedical and med tech group Medica debuts on Euronext Growth Milan.

BANCA MEDIOLANUM (BMED.MI)

Ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' meetings (1000 GMT).

SNAM (SRG.MI)

Board meeting on Q3 results, press release on Nov. 4.

DIARY

Banking association ABI starts '2021 Payment Fair-Payvolution' "Infuturiamoci" (0845 GMT); ends on Nov. 5. On Wednesday opening plenary session with banking association ABI President Antonio Patuelli; Bank for International Settlements representative Benoit Coeure interviewed; Sella Group CEO Pietro Sella attending panel; round-table discussion with Mastercard (MA.N) Italian unit Country Manager Michele Centemero, Visa (V.N) Italian unit Country Manager Stefano M. Stoppani, Bancomat CEO Alessandro Zollo; ECB representative Andrea Pinna attends panel on digital euro; panel "Instant payments: a key role in the evolution and future of retail payments" with Bank of Italy representative Paola Giucca, EU Commission representative Katarzyna Kobylinska-Hilliard, European Payments President Council Javier Santamaria; workshop "Safety and security in the digital ecosystem. Mastercard solutions", panel with Mastercard Italian unit Country Manager Michele Centemero, Mastercard Executive Vice President Services Europe Paolo Battiston.

Rome, EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders speaks before Senate Chamber of Deputies Constitutional Affairs, Justice, EU Policy committees presenting 2021 report on "Rule of Law - The State of the Rule of Law in the European Union" (1300 GMT).

Rome, Industry Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti receives EU Consumer Protection Commissioner tutela consumatori Stella Kyriakides (0900 GMT).

Rome, public presentation "Industrial Decarbonization Pact" and event "Hard to Abate" with Industry Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti, Ecological Transition Minister Roberto Cingolani, Agriculture Minister Stefano Patuanelli (1530 GMT).

Venice, Air France and SAVE Group celebrates the arrival of new Airbus A220 with Air France KLM Europe Senior Vice President Barry ter Voert and SAVE representative Camillo Bozzolo (1050 GMT).

