Jack Campbell, Maple Leafs shut out Golden Knights

Auston Matthews scored two goals, Jack Campbell earned his first shutout of the season and the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the visiting Vegas Golden Knights 4-0 on Tuesday night.

Mitchell Marner added a goal and two assists for the Maple Leafs, who have won three games in a row, including the first two of a five-game homestand.

William Nyander had a goal and an assist for Toronto. Campbell made 26 saves to earn his fifth career shutout.

Robin Lehner stopped 29 shots for the Golden Knights, who had a three-game winning streak end in the opener of a four-game road trip.

Marner scored at 11:31 of the first period on a backhand from the edge of the crease, making a nifty move after taking a pass from John Tavares. Alexander Kerfoot's forechecking helped set up the chance.

Toronto had a 13-4 advantage in shots on goal in the first period.

Matthews converted a pass from Nylander for a power-play goal, a wrist shot from the left circle at 2:59 of the second period. Marner also picked up an assist. Brayden McNabb was serving a tripping penalty.

The Golden Knights failed to score with the man advantage twice during the second period.

Matthews scored again at 19:15 of the second from the goalmouth on a pass from Morgan Rielly. Marner also earned an assist.

Toronto led 25-14 in shots on goal after the second period.

Nylander's wrist shot from the right circle beat Lehner at 2:43 of the third period on a pass from Michael Bunting. TJ Brodie also earned an assist.

Vegas again failed to score with a man advantage in the third period, falling to 0-for-18 on the power play this season.

Toronto defenseman Justin Holl was a healthy scratch for the second game in a row.

Center Michael Amadio, claimed off waivers by injury-depleted Golden Knights from the Maple Leafs on Friday, started on the first line on Tuesday. He had one shot on goal in 15:37 of ice time.

--Field Level Media

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.