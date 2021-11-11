Keep nuclear out of EU green finance rules, Germany says

German Environment Minister Svenja Schulze attends an event to kick off the campaign of SPD Chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz, in Bochum, Germany, August 14, 2021. REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler/Pool

GLASGOW, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Including nuclear power in the European Union's sustainable finance taxonomy would undermine its credibility, Germany's environment minister Svenja Schulze said on Thursday.

"Including nuclear power would lack integrity and credibility with a great majority of the population, as well as many savers and investors," she told an event at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow.

Reporting by Kate Abnett, editing by William James

