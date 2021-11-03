Kenyan shilling barely changed; to weaken due to manufacturing sector demand

NAIROBI, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Kenya's shilling was little changed against the dollar on Wednesday, and traders said it was forecast to weaken due to demand especially from the manufacturing sector and scant inflows to match.

At 0746 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 111.30/50 per dollar, compared with Tuesday's close of 111.25/45.

Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Ayenat Mersie

