LIVE MARKETS Europe seen easing, awaiting the Fed

EUROPE SEEN EASING, AWAITING THE FED (0727 GMT)

European shares look set to open slightly lower as investors await the Federal Reserve to outline plans to taper its massive $120 billion monthly bond-buying programme.

Following a mixed session in Asia and a record close yesterday, futures on main European benchmarks are trading between flat and a fall of 0.2%.

Company results are likely to drive single stock moves from Lufthansa (LHAG.DE), which returned to profit as travel curbs eased, to BMW (BMWG.DE), which beat profit forecasts as higher prices and EV sales helped it offset lower deliveries. read more

Strong demand for diabetes and obesity drugs lifts Novo Nordisk earnings read more

Online fashion retailer Zalando's profit dips as in-store sales rebound read more

Vestas Q3 below expectations; lowers FY profit guidance read more

Telefonica Deutschland ups 2021 guidance, partners with Lebara read more

OC Oerlikon posts higher quarterly earnings, warns of supply chain disruptions read more

(Danilo Masoni)

