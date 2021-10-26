Skip to main content

COP26

Factbox: Major carmakers' electric vehicle investment and production goals

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Car and truck makers from Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) to Nissan (7201.T) and Ford (F.N) have embraced the narrative that reducing carbon emissions in line with the Paris Agreement should be a main tenet of their business agenda. read more

Below is a summary of key goals set by major automakers and brands for electric vehicle production - hybrids, battery electric vehicles, and fuel cell vehicles powered by hydrogen - listed in alphabetical order.

BENTLEY (VOLKSWAGEN (VOWG_p.DE))

2025 - produces first electric vehicle.

2026 - 100% of global sales to be plug-in hybrid or all-electric.

2030 - 100% of global sales to be all-electric.

BMW (BMWG.DE)

2030 - 50% of global sales to be all-electric. read more

FORD MOTOR CO (F.N)

2024 - All vehicles produced in Europe to be electric.

2025 - To invest $30 bln in battery-electric cars by this year. read more

2030 - 40% of global volume, including 100% of European line-up to be all-electric. read more

GENESIS (HYUNDAI MOTOR CO (005380.KS))

2030 - 100% global sales to be all-electric.

GM (GM.N)

2035 - 100% of global sales to be all-electric. read more

HONDA (7267.T)

2022 - 100% of European line-up to be hybrid or all-electric.

2030 - 40% of sales in major markets to be all-electric.

2040 - 100% of sales in major markets to be all-electric. read more

HYUNDAI MOTOR GROUP

2030 - 30% of global sales to be all-electric.

2040 - 80% of global sales to be all-electric.

MERCEDES-BENZ (DAIGn.DE)

2030 - To be all-electric worldwide (if market allows), sees $40 bln investment in electric vehicles.

NISSAN (7201.T)

Early 2030s - New cars in key markets to be electric. read more

STELLANTIS (STLA.MI)

2025 - Investing $35.5 bln in EVs, 70% of European sales and 35% of U.S. sales to be hybrid or all-electric.

TOYOTA (7203.T)

2030 - 70% of U.S. sales to be hybrid or all-electric. Global sales of approximately 8 million electrified vehicles, of which 2 million will be battery-electric or fuel cell.

VOLKSWAGEN (BRAND)

2030 - 70% of European sales to be all-electric, 50% in the U.S. and China. read more

2035 - 100% of European sales to be all-electric or hybrid. read more

VOLVO (GEELY.UL)

2050 - 50% global sales to be hybrid, 50% battery electric

2030 - 100% of global sales to be all-electric. read more

Reporting by Victoria Waldersee

