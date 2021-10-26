COP26
Factbox: Major carmakers' electric vehicle investment and production goals
Oct 26 (Reuters) - Car and truck makers from Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) to Nissan (7201.T) and Ford (F.N) have embraced the narrative that reducing carbon emissions in line with the Paris Agreement should be a main tenet of their business agenda. read more
Below is a summary of key goals set by major automakers and brands for electric vehicle production - hybrids, battery electric vehicles, and fuel cell vehicles powered by hydrogen - listed in alphabetical order.
BENTLEY (VOLKSWAGEN (VOWG_p.DE))
2025 - produces first electric vehicle.
2026 - 100% of global sales to be plug-in hybrid or all-electric.
2030 - 100% of global sales to be all-electric.
BMW (BMWG.DE)
2030 - 50% of global sales to be all-electric. read more
FORD MOTOR CO (F.N)
2024 - All vehicles produced in Europe to be electric.
2025 - To invest $30 bln in battery-electric cars by this year. read more
2030 - 40% of global volume, including 100% of European line-up to be all-electric. read more
GENESIS (HYUNDAI MOTOR CO (005380.KS))
2030 - 100% global sales to be all-electric.
GM (GM.N)
2035 - 100% of global sales to be all-electric. read more
HONDA (7267.T)
2022 - 100% of European line-up to be hybrid or all-electric.
2030 - 40% of sales in major markets to be all-electric.
2040 - 100% of sales in major markets to be all-electric. read more
HYUNDAI MOTOR GROUP
2030 - 30% of global sales to be all-electric.
2040 - 80% of global sales to be all-electric.
MERCEDES-BENZ (DAIGn.DE)
2030 - To be all-electric worldwide (if market allows), sees $40 bln investment in electric vehicles.
NISSAN (7201.T)
Early 2030s - New cars in key markets to be electric. read more
STELLANTIS (STLA.MI)
2025 - Investing $35.5 bln in EVs, 70% of European sales and 35% of U.S. sales to be hybrid or all-electric.
TOYOTA (7203.T)
2030 - 70% of U.S. sales to be hybrid or all-electric. Global sales of approximately 8 million electrified vehicles, of which 2 million will be battery-electric or fuel cell.
VOLKSWAGEN (BRAND)
2030 - 70% of European sales to be all-electric, 50% in the U.S. and China. read more
2035 - 100% of European sales to be all-electric or hybrid. read more
VOLVO (GEELY.UL)
2050 - 50% global sales to be hybrid, 50% battery electric
2030 - 100% of global sales to be all-electric. read more
