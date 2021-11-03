Middle East Crude-Dubai slips ahead of OPEC+ meet

Flames are seen at the production facility of Saudi Aramco's Shaybah oilfield in the Empty Quarter, Saudi Arabia May 22, 2018. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

SINGAPORE, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Middle East crude benchmark Dubai slipped on Wednesday, easing from multi-year highs ahead of the OPEC+ meeting.

S&P Global Platts brought forward a trading window on Wednesday and Singapore markets will be closed on Thursday for a public holiday.

On Thursday, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies will meet to decide on their production policy. OPEC+ is expected to stick to plans of increasing output by 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) in December. read more

Saudi Aramco is expected to release its December official selling prices after the OPEC+ meeting.

The producer may raise prices of light crude grades to Asia in December, supported by a rebound in distillate margins and spot premiums for Middle Eastern oil this month, trade sources had said. read more

Cash Dubai's premium to swaps fell 50 cents to $3.14 a barrel.

India's aim for net zero emissions by 2070 will not impact the peak oil demand forecast for the world's third-biggest oil importer and consumer, the chairman of state-run refiner Hindustan Petroleum Corp (HPCL.NS) said. read more

BP (BP.L) added more than a billion dollars to its share buyback programme on Tuesday as it likened itself to a "cash machine" benefitting from higher oil and gas prices and a strong trading performance in the third quarter. read more

A unit of state-run oil Chinese and gas major Sinopec Corp has found an initial 458 million tonnes (3.34 billion barrels) of geological shale oil reserves at its Shengli field, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Tuesday.

Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC.N) signaled on Tuesday that a sustained rally in natural gas prices could take a toll on earnings, sending the largest U.S. refiner's shares down 4%. read more

