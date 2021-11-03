Minneapolis voters reject scrapping police department after George Floyd's murder

A police vehicle is seen as the Minneapolis Police Department’s fifth precinct remains fenced and barricaded as voters decide whether to abolish the police department and replace it with a new department of public safety in the wake of George Floyd's murder in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S., November 2, 2021. REUTERS/Nicole Neri

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Voters in Minneapolis, where George Floyd was murdered by police in May 2020, on Tuesday rejected a ballot question that would have dissolved the police department in favor of a new Department of Public Safety, the Washington Post projected.

Those who campaigned to keep the police department intact said it was too risky to go for a wholesale change in policing in the city, which is facing a crime wave. They also worried a national backlash from Republicans would be ignited if Minneapolis embarked on the change.

Reporting by Brad Brooks and Eric Beech; Editing by Peter Cooney and Tim Ahmann

