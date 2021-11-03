Morning News Call - India, November 3

(Morning News Call - India edition will not be published on Thursday, November 4 and Friday, November 5, on account of the Diwali-Laxmi Pujan and the Diwali-Balipratipada holidays respectively)

FACTORS TO WATCH

2:15 pm: State Bank of India Chairman Dinesh Khara at Q2 results press conference followed by an analyst call.

2:30 pm: Bharti Airtel management at Q2 earnings webinar.

5:00 pm: PB Fintech (Policybazaar), S.J.S. Enterprises and Sigachi Industries IPOs close for subscriptions.

INDIA TOP NEWS

• UK, India plan to connect world's green power grids

Britain and India introduced a plan on Tuesday to improve connections between the world's electricity power grids to accelerate the transition to greener energy. read more

• India's Bharti Airtel posts higher revenue on data usage, user adds

Bharti Airtel reported a 13% rise in second-quarter revenue on Tuesday, boosted by additions in its 4G subscriber base, higher data consumption, and stronger revenue per user. read more

• Britain, U.S., India, China, EU aim to boost near-zero emission steel output - UK statement

Britain, the United States, India, China and the European Union will aim to raise production of near-zero emission steel in all parts of the world by 2030, the British government said on Tuesday. read more

• India's net zero 2070 goal will not hit peak oil demand target - HPCL

India's aim for net zero emissions by 2070 will not impact the peak oil demand forecast for the world's third-biggest oil importer and consumer, the chairman of state-run refiner Hindustan Petroleum Corp said. read more

• SoftBank-backed logistics firm Delhivery aims for over $5.5 billion valuation in India IPO

Logistics firm Delhivery is seeking a valuation of more than $5.5 billion, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters, as the SoftBank-backed company filed for an initial public offering of up to 74.6 billion rupees ($997.33 million). read more

• India's price-fixing probe of global seed firms sparked by carrot farmers

An Indian antitrust investigation into suspected price collusion by some prominent global agricultural firms was triggered by farmers who complained about excessive pricing of imported carrot seeds, documents seen by Reuters showed. read more

GLOBAL TOP NEWS

• Nations make new pledges to cut methane, save forests at climate summit

Leaders at the COP26 global climate conference pledged on Tuesday to stop deforestation by the end of the decade and cut emissions of the potent greenhouse gas methane to help slow climate change. read more

• China's October services activity expands at faster clip - Caixin PMI

Activity in China's services sector expanded at a faster pace in October, buoyed by robust demand, although rising inflationary pressures weighed on business confidence for the year ahead, a private survey showed. read more

• ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming steps down as chairman - source

ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming has stepped down as chairman of the TikTok owner, after announcing his resignation as chief executive officer in May, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters. read more

LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK

(As reported by NewsRise)

• SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading 0.3% higher at 17,979.50.

• The Indian rupee is expected to trade little changed to the dollar as investors await the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting to assess the outlook on interest rates.

• Indian federal government bond yields are expected to be largely unchanged in early trade as investors await the U.S. Federal Reserve’s policy decision for further cues. The yield on India's benchmark 6.10% bond maturing in 2031 is likely to trade in a 6.33%-6.38% band.

GLOBAL MARKETS

• Wall Street's main indexes rose on Tuesday to record highs as a strong earnings season continued to lift sentiment for equities, while investors were looking ahead to the outcome of a critical Federal Reserve meeting.

• Global shares hovered at record highs while currency markets and U.S. Treasuries were steady, as investors looked to the expected winding down of pandemic-era monetary stimulus in the world's largest economy.

• The dollar held within striking distance of the year's peaks on the euro and yen, as investors looked for the Federal Reserve to begin unwinding pandemic-era policy support faster than central banks in Europe and Japan.

• U.S. Treasury yields fell and the curve steepened on Tuesday as the market awaited a likely Federal Reserve announcement that it will start tapering its asset purchases, while hoping for clues on seemingly persistent inflation and future interest rate hikes.

• Oil prices fell as industry data pointed to a big build in crude oil and distillate stocks in the United States, the world's largest oil consumer, and as pressure mounted on OPEC to increase supply.

• Gold prices inched lower as investors awaited the result of a U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting to assess how the central bank plans to combat rising inflation and ease worries about economic recovery.

(FII investment numbers are in Indian rupees. Source: National Securities Depository Limited)

($1 = 74.67 Indian rupees)

Compiled by Pooja Kesavan in Bengaluru

