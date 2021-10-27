Skip to main content

COP26

Moving carbon goalposts will be a wrenching burden

TARANTO, ITALY, Oct 27 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The work required to make a net-zero transition is far harder than regularly announced political targets suggest. A soccer team in Taranto, Italy, home to Europe’s largest and most notorious steel mill, offers a glimpse into the economic struggles facing cities the world over.

