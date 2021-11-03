New York Times business news - Nov. 3

Nov 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Facebook Inc (FB.O) plans to shut down its decade-old facial recognition system this month, deleting the face scan data of more than one billion users and effectively eliminating a feature that has fueled privacy concerns, government investigations, a class-action lawsuit and regulatory woes. https://nyti.ms/3jXHzMo

- Pfizer's (PFE.N) and Moderna's (MRNA.O) COVID-19 vaccines are significantly less effective in people with weakened immune systems, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said citing findings that support the agency's call for immunocompromised adults to receive booster shots. https://nyti.ms/31s3lBp

- Jeff Bezos pledged $2 billion to restoring natural habitats and transforming food systems at the climate summit in Glasgow, adding that Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) aims to power its operations with renewable energies by 2025. https://nyti.ms/3EGiTzL

- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) formally endorsed Pfizer's (PFE.N) and BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine for children aged 5 through 11. https://nyti.ms/3EEKt0d

- Elon Musk said that Tesla (TSLA.O) had not yet signed a contract to sell the car rental agency Hertz (HTZZ.PK) 100,000 of its vehicles. https://nyti.ms/3k0QCfp

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

