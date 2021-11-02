New Zealand central bank says financial system sound, flags inflation risks

WELLINGTON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - New Zealand's central bank said on Wednesday the country's financial system remains resilient despite the challenges of COVID-19, but warned growing global inflationary risks could force a sudden tightening in conditions.

"With the risk of global inflation heightened, already stretched asset prices are facing headwinds from rising global interest rates," Adrian Orr, Governor of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) said in the Financial Stability Report.

The report noted that increasing inflationary pressure is causing some central banks to start gradually reducing monetary stimulus while others are seeing current inflation as largely transitory.

"Should inflationary pressure prove more persistent, and inflation expectations increase, this could prompt a faster increase in interest rates," the report said.

"Coupled with weaker growth, such a scenario could lead to declines in asset valuations and lead to a sudden tightening in financial conditions," it said.

New Zealand's Consumer Price Index (CPI) surged at the fastest pace in over a decade in the third quarter, driven by housing-related costs and other supply constraints. read more

The bank hiked interest rates for the first time in seven years last month and signalled further tightening to come, as it looks to get on top of inflationary pressures and cool a red-hot housing market. read more

The RBNZ said on Wednesday that strong demand for housing has pushed house prices above their sustainable level, increasing the chance of a correction.

The bank will start consulting on the implementation of debt servicing restrictions to address housing risks from later in November, but said lenders would need around 6 months to bring these in once they had been designed.

It will also increase the minimum core funding ratio (CFR) requirement for banks to the previous level of 75% from January. The CFR was reduced to 50% in April to give banks more flexibility to manage funding during the pandemic.

Reporting by Praveen Menon; editing by Chris Reese and Richard Pullin

