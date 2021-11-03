COP26
North Sea gas maintenance schedule: adds Bacton outage
Nov 3 (Reuters) - The following is a schedule of maintenance work on gas infrastructure, mainly in the North Sea.
The table is arranged by outage start date.
Volumes are in standard million cubic metres per day (mcm/d) or gigawatt-hours per day (GWh/d) unless otherwise indicated.
NOTES:
- To see all Gassco outages in 2021, please click https://bit.ly/3rQojCd
- CET - Central European Time (GMT +1 or GMT +2, depending on time of the year)
- * Capacity loss attributable to separate caverns
- + indicates new addition
- # indicates revision
Reporting by Seher Dareen in Bengaluru
