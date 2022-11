OSLO, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Norway has raised its goal of cutting climate related emissions to at least 55% by 2030 from a previous goal of between 50% and 55%, the government said in a statement on Thursday ahead of the COP27 meeting in Egypt later this month.

The cuts compare with levels from 1990.

Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Stine Jacobsen











