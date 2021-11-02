Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis agrees to new 4-year deal

Mississippi basketball coach Kermit Davis agreed Tuesday to a new four-year contract through 2025.

"Starting with his first season when he was SEC Coach of the Year, Coach Davis has increased the expectations of Ole Miss Basketball," vice chancellor for intercollegiate athletics Keith Carter said. "He strives for excellence in all areas throughout his program, and his players and coaching staff are great representatives of Ole Miss on and off the court.

"Recruiting has never been better as he has signed some of the top prospects in school history. We're excited to see the team continue to rise under his guidance, competing for SEC championships and making runs in the NCAA Tournament."

Financial terms were not released.

Davis, 61, is entering his fourth season with the Rebels, having compiled a 51-42 record with two winning seasons and one NCAA Tournament appearance since taking over for the 2018-19 campaign.

"Every morning I get up, I am so honored to be the basketball coach at Ole Miss," Davis said. "Betty and I love everything connected to this great university and community. I'm very proud of what we are building here on and off the court, and I am extremely excited about this year's team."

Ole Miss opens the 2021-22 season against New Orleans on Nov. 9.

Before coming to Oxford, Davis was the head coach at Middle Tennessee, Idaho and Texas A&M. His overall career record is 454-280.

--Field Level Media

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.