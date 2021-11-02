Plains All American likely at end of asset sale period -company

NEW YORK, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Plains All American Pipeline (PAA.O) officials said on Tuesday that the company is likely at the end of a period of significant asset sales that has lasted for several years and involved $4.5 billion in sales.

At the same time, the company will be looking at ways to rationalize pipeline capacity in the Permian basin, as the region deals with excess capacity.

Reporting by Stephanie Kelly Editing by Chris Reese

