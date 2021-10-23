Skip to main content

COP26

Prince Charles says "dangerously narrow window" to accelerate climate action

1 minute read

Britain's Prince Charles greets guests at a reception for the Global Investment Summit in Windsor Castle, Windsor, Britain, October 19, 2021. Alastair Grant/Pool via REUTERS

RIYADH, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Britain's Prince Charles, in recorded remarks at an environment event in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, said there was a "dangerously narrow window" to accelerate climate change action.

Citing experts, he said the U.N Climate Change Conference COP26 due to start at the end of October must have nationally determined contributions (NDCs) with "clear baselines" and net zero emission targets by 2050.

He was addressing the Saudi Green Initiative forum, at which top exporter Saudi Arabia had earlier on Saturday announced its target to reach zero-net emissions by 2060. read more

Prince Charles said the Saudi Green Initiative and a wider Middle East Green Initiative, which Riyadh will host on Monday, would help accelerate the great progress already made.

Reporting by Yousef Saba in Riyadh Writing by Ghaida Ghantous Editing by Peter Graff

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

COP26

COP26 · 9:13 AM UTC

Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia targets net zero emissions by 2060

The crown prince of Saudi Arabia said on Saturday that the world's top oil exporter aims to reach zero-net emissions by 2060 and more than doubled its annual target to reduce carbon emissions to almost 280 million tonnes.

COP26
'Fridays for Future' activists in Bern demand climate strike ahead of COP26
COP26
Italy struggles to name climate envoy as ministers argue over name
COP26
South Africa to call on rich nations to do more at COP26
COP26
S.Korea's Moon to attend COP26 climate talks, G20 summit