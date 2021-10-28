Qatar targets 25% cut in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 — climate change plan

General view of business district in Doha, Qatar, September 3, 2021. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

DOHA, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Qatar launched a national climate change action plan on Thursday aimed at achieving a 25% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.

The plan also envisioned reducing "carbon intensity" of its liquefied natural gas facilities by 25% by the same year.

Reporting by Andrew Mills; writing by Shakeel Ahmad; Editing by Sam Holmes

