Regulators propose first global blueprint for banks and climate change

LONDON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Banks should embed controls over financial risks from climate change into their boards and assess the adequacy of their capital buffers, global banking regulators said on Tuesday.

"Banks should identify and quantify climate-related financial risks and incorporate those assessed as material over relevant time horizons into their internal capital and liquidity adequacy assessment processes," the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision said in regulatory principles on climate change put out to public consultation.

Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.