Reuters Events-Insurers could face European climate stress tests in 2023-EIOPA chair

LONDON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Insurers could face European climate stress tests as soon as 2023, the head of the EU's insurance regulator said at the Reuters Future of Insurance Europe conference on Thursday.

Petra Hielkema, chairperson of the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA), said although the tests will take place by 2024 at the latest "it might be we want to do this one quicker".

But Hielkema, who was speaking on a panel on climate change, said there was "no concrete planning" for 2023 tests yet.

She added that the tests would not be focused on capital requirements and that a carbon tax was a better method for tackling climate change risk.

Anna Sweeney, the Bank of England's executive director for insurance, said the central bank was in the process of conducting its first climate stress tests for banks and insurers, with results due in the first quarter of 2022.

"We've had to ask for resubmissions from some firms where we have felt that there hasn't been enough due diligence...or enough clarity," she told the panel.

Reporting by Carolyn Cohn and Huw Jones; editing by Kirstin Ridley

