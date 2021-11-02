REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/ 6 a.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT/ 6 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect or on Media Express.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

CLIMATE-UN/

Nations make new pledges to cut methane, save forests at climate summit

Leaders at the COP26 global climate conference pledged on Tuesday to stop deforestation by the end of the decade and cut emissions of the potent greenhouse gas methane to help slow climate change.

ETHIOPIA-CONFLICT/

Ethiopia declares state of emergency as Tigrayan forces gain ground

Ethiopia declared a six-month state of emergency on Tuesday after forces from the northern region of Tigray said they were gaining territory and considering marching on the capital Addis Ababa.

U.S.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-CHILDREN

U.S. CDC advisers recommend COVID-19 vaccine for young children

Advisers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday unanimously supported broad use of Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine in children ages 5 to 11, with shots potentially going into young arms as soon as Wednesday.

USA-BIDEN/INFRASTRUCTURE

Build Back Better bill shows new progress in U.S. House; sticking points remain

One day after Senator Joe Manchin appeared to stymie efforts to advance a bill that is a centerpiece of President Joe Biden's legislative agenda, the measure showed new promise for moving to the full House of Representatives for a vote on passage.

BUSINESS

HERTZ GLO HLDG-TESLA/MUSK

Musk says Tesla has not signed a contract with Hertz yet, halts stock rally

Tesla Inc's top boss Elon Musk said the company had not signed a contract with Hertz, more than a week after the car rental firm announced a massive deal with the electric carmaker.

SIMON&SCHUSTER-M&A/PENGUINRANDOMHOUSE

U.S. sues to stop Penguin Random House bid to buy Simon & Schuster

The U.S. Justice Department filed a lawsuit on Tuesday aimed at stopping Penguin Random House, the world's biggest book publisher, from buying competitor Simon & Schuster, saying the deal would give the company "outsized influence" over what Americans read.

ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-BRITNEY SPEARS

Britney Spears' lawyer seeks answers from father over conservatorship spending

An attorney for Britney Spears has asked to question her father under oath about how the pop singer's money was spent during his 13 years overseeing her conservatorship, according to legal documents filed ahead of a key court hearing next week.

PEOPLE-KRISTEN STEWART

Actress Kristen Stewart engaged to partner Dylan Meyer

American actress Kristen Stewart said on Tuesday she was engaged to her partner of two years, actress and writer Dylan Meyer.

SPORTS

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-MAL-CHE/REPORT

Ziyech on target as Chelsea battle to 1-0 win at Malmo

Chelsea beat Malmo 1-0 in Sweden thanks to a Hakim Ziyech strike but an expected glut of goals never materialised against the defensive-minded hosts in Champions League Group H on Tuesday.

SOCCER-FIFA/BLATTER-PLATINI

Blatter, Platini charged with fraud by Swiss authorities

Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter and ex-UEFA president Michel Platini have been charged with fraud over unlawfully arranging a payment of two million Swiss francs ($2.19 million), the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) of Switzerland said on Tuesday.

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

UN-BRITAIN/CAMBRIDGE (PIX)

UN Secretary-General António Guterres gets honorary degree from Cambridge

UN Secretary-General António Guterres gets honorary degree from Cambridge.

3 Nov

USA-CONGRESS/VOTING RIGHTS

U.S. Senate readies fourth effort to debate voting rights

U.S. Senate Democrats will try to advance voting rights legislation in the face of overwhelming Republican opposition for a fourth time on Wednesday, amid pressure to break the political deadlock by changing the way the Senate enacts legislation by the end of November.

3 Nov

PORTUGAL-POLITICS/ (TV)

Reuters interviews Portugal’s economy minister as snap election looms

Reuters interviews Portugal’s economy minister as snap election looms

3 Nov

ECOPETROL-COLOMBIA/

Interview with Ecopetrol CEO Felipe Bayon

We will talk to Felipe Bayon, CEO of Colombia's majority state-owned oil company, about his plans for the energy transition, and more.

3 Nov

CLIMATE-UN/ (PIX) (TV)

Glasgow hosts UN Climate Change Conference COP26

Glasgow hosts the UN Climate Change Conference (COP 26) where world leaders discuss how to tackle climate change on a global scale. Postponed from 2020 due to Covid-19, the conference is taking place from 1 to 12 November 2021

3 Nov

CLIMATE-UN/CITIES

U.S. climate envoy Kerry meets mayors, architect Norman Foster about urban landscapes

U.S. climate envoy John Kerry meets with mayors, architect Norman Foster about urban landscapes in an era of climate change.

3 Nov

BRITAIN-POLITICS/PATERSON

UK parliament to vote on 30-day suspension for former minister Owen Paterson

British lawmakers will debate and vote on a recommendation by parliament's standards watchdog that former senior minister Owen Paterson should be suspended for 30 days for a serious breach of rules on paid advocacy.

3 Nov

BRITAIN-POLITICS/PMQS (PIX) (TV)

Prime Ministers Questions take place in parliament

Prime Ministers Questions take place in parliament

3 Nov

USA-CONGRESS/VOTING RIGHTS (PIX)

U.S. Senate Democrats make fourth attempt at passing voting-rights bill

Democrats in the U.S. Senate on Wednesday will make their fourth attempt this year to pass a voting-rights bill, this one restoring requirements, struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court in 2013, on certain states and counties to get federal approval before they can re-draw voting districts. Republicans have blocked the last three attempts using the Senate's filibuster rule.

3 Nov

FRANCE-AUSTRALIA/ (TV)

Ambassador of France to Australia, addresses the National Press Club

His Excellency Jean-Pierre Thebault, Ambassador of France to Australia, addresses the National Press Club.

3 Nov

SAFRICA-ELECTION/

South Africa counts votes after local government elections

South Africa continues to counts votes after Monday's municipal elections, with partial results showing on Tuesday that the ruling African National Congress (ANC) was on track for its nationwide share of the vote to fall below 50% for the first time.

3 Nov

USA-ELECTION/TAKEAWAYS

ANALYSIS - Main takeaways from the Nov. 2 elections

Key takeaways from the Nov. 2 elections.

3 Nov 05:00 ET / 05:00 GMT

USA-BIDEN/ (PIX) (GRAPHIC)

Biden returns to warring Democrats, Virginia warnings

President Joe Biden is back in Washington after a week abroad, facing a familiar political firestorm over spending plans and pressure to move quickly on his agenda after Virginia's closely-watched gubernatorial election.

3 Nov 10:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

AUSTRIA-POLITICS/ (PIX)

Weekly Austrian cabinet meeting

Ministers hold a news conference after Austria's weekly cabinet meeting.

3 Nov 11:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

PORTUGAL-POLITICS/PRESIDENT-LAGARDE

Portugal's President holds Council of State meeting with the presence of the ECB President Lagarde

Portugal's President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa holds a Council of State meeting with his advisors and with the presence of the European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde.

3 Nov 14:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

PORTUGAL-NURSES/STRIKE

CANCELLED - Portugal's nurses go on strike demanding better work conditions amid pandemic

Portugal's nurses go on strike on Nov 3-4 demanding better wages and work conditions.amid pandemic.

3 Nov

TECH-WEBSUMMIT/ (TV)

Europe's largest tech conference takes place in Lisbon

Europe's largest technology conference, the Web Summit, is scheduled to take place in Portugal's capital Lisbon, from Nov. 1-4, bringing together around 40,000 attendees, high-profile speakers and startups from various countries.

3 Nov

KENYA-JUSTICE/

POSTPONED*Deadline for President Uhuru Kenyatta to swear in six appeals judges he rejected

A court has ordered President Uhuru Kenyatta to swear in six Court of Appeal judges by Wednesday, ending a two-year delay in them taking their posts. Kenyatta excluded them from taking the oath of office in June with 35 of their colleagues, citing undisclosed integrity issues, but some see it as part of a feud between the judiciary and executive triggered by the Supreme Court's nullification of Kenyatta's election in 2017.

3 Nov

MALAYSIA-ECONOMY/RATES

Malaysia c.bank expected to hold overnight policy rate

Malaysia's central bank is expected to hold its overnight policy rate at a record low of 1.75% at its monetary policy meeting.

3 Nov 07:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

TECH-WEBSUMMIT/PORTUGAL

Portugal's economy minister gives news conference at Lisbon's Web Summit

Portugal's Economy Minister Pedro Siza Vieira will give a news conference at Europe's largest technology conference, the Web Summit

3 Nov 12:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

USA-TREASURY/REFUNDING (PIX)

U.S. Treasury issues Quarterly Refunding data

U.S. Treasury issues Quarterly Refunding data.

3 Nov 12:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

CANADA-CENBANK/

Mexico central bank governor, Bank of Canada deputy governor to appear on panel

Banxico Governor Alejandro Diaz de Leon and Toni Gravelle, deputy governor of the Bank of Canada, will appear on a panel on climate risk management.

3 Nov 13:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

AWARDS-BOOKER/ (PIX)

Winner of the literary Booker prize announced

The winner of the annual literary Booker prize is announced

3 Nov

BRITAIN-THEATRE/RANKIN (PIX) (TV)

Photographer Rankin snaps up London's West End for new exhibition

The stars of London's West End take centre stage in a new exhibition by British photographer Rankin.

3 Nov

FILM-SPENCER/ (PIX) (TV)

Kristen Stewart on playing Princess Diana; 'I had to give it a shot'

American actress Kristen Stewart says she was scared at the prospect of playing Britain's Princess Diana in the new movie "Spencer" but it was a challenge she couldn't refuse.

3 Nov 10:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

ART-AUCTION/JEWELS-CHRISTIES-PREVIEW (TV)

Preview before Christie' semi-annual jewellery sale in Geneva

Christie's holds auction to offer an important selection of jewels with royal provenance, of which the Marie Antoinette diamond bracelets and the ruby bangle of the Duchess of Windsor; additional royal lots are a ruby and diamond brooch by Ménière with extraordinary Royal provenance last seen on the market at the French crown jewels auction in 1887 and an early 19th century “Ears of Wheat” tiara, formerly the property of Princess Pauline Bonaparte (Borghese). The auction takes place on Nov.10.

3 Nov 15:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

CLIMATE-UN/RUSSIA-PERMAFROST (PIX)

WIDER IMAGE - Uncovering mammoth bones in Siberia as permafrost melts releasing greenhouse gases

Uncovering mammoth bones in Siberia as permafrost melts releasing greenhouse gases

3 Nov

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-PARENTS (PIX)

U.S. parents weigh whether to vaccinate young kids against COVID-19

With COVID-19 shots now available for younger children, U.S. parents must decide whether to get their kids the shots - and possibly what sort of bargaining to use to get them onboard.

3 Nov

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/UKRAINE-VACCINE (TV)

In vaccine-sceptic Ukraine, one mineral spa town bucks trend

Ukraine is battling record COVID-19 deaths and low vaccine uptake but the mineral spa town of Morshyn in the west is an exception. In Morshyn, 74% of adults are double vaccinated and currently only two residents are in hospital with COVID-19.

3 Nov

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GERMANY (PIX) (TV)

German health minister holds news conference on COVID-19 booster shots

German Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU), President of Robert Koch Institute (RKI) Lothar Wieler and head of the Department of Infectious Diseases and Pulmonary Medicine at the Charite Leif Erik Sander address a news conference on booster shots against COVID-19.

3 Nov 10:30 ET / 10:30 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CANADA-VACCINE

Canadians opposing vaccine mandates swarm labor lawyers to challenge policy

Canadians who oppose COVID-19 vaccine mandates and are facing termination are swarming to labor lawyers in a bid to challenge the policy adopted both by governments and private employers seeking to encourage inoculation and protect their workforce.

3 Nov

USA-COURT/GUNS (TV)

U.S. Supreme Court hears major case on carrying concealed handguns

The U.S. Supreme Court hears challenge backed by the National Rifle Association to New York state's restrictions on people carrying concealed handguns in public in a case that could further undermine firearms control efforts nationally.

3 Nov 14:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

ETHIOPIA-CONFLICT/RIGHTS (PIX) (TV)

UN, Ethiopia rights commission to release report on abuses in Tigray

The U.N. Human Rights Office and the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission to release a joint report into alleged violations of human rights, humanitarian and refugee law committed by all parties to the conflict in Tigray. The Ethiopian and Eritrean governments, as well as the forces loyal to the Tigray People's Liberation Front, have come under increasing pressure amid rising reports of gang-rapes, torture and killings of civilians during the conflict. Brfg by Michelle Bachelet, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and others at 0830g/0930cet

3 Nov 08:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

SPORTS

SOCCER-WORLDCUP-CZE

Czechs present squad for their last 2022 World Cup qualifier

The Czech national team manager Jaroslav Silhavy presents nomination for the team's last match in Group E of the 2022 World Cup qualification against Estonia. Czechs must win the game to have a shot at reaching the tournament next year. They can proceed only if Wales secures maximum 3 points in their last two games in the group.

3 Nov 09:30 ET / 09:30 GMT

