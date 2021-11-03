REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

FRANCE-AUSTRALIA/

French ambassador accuses Australia of deceit over submarine deal

CANBERRA/SYDNEY (Reuters) - France's ambassador to Australia, Jean-Pierre Thebault, said on Wednesday that Australia acted with deceit when it abruptly cancelled a multi-billion dollar deal with Paris to build a fleet of submarines.

MYANMAR-POLITICS/ASEAN

Myanmar defies international pressure, rejects Suu Kyi visit

Myanmar's ruling military on Wednesday stood by its decision to deny a Southeast Asian envoy access to detained former leader Aung San Suu Kyi, resisting growing international pressure to comply with a regional peace plan agreed in April.

U.S.

USA-ELECTION/MINNEAPOLIS-POLICING

Minneapolis voters reject disbanding police in wake of George Floyd murder

Minneapolis voters decided on Tuesday not to replace their police force with a new department that would have taken a holistic approach to crime, 18 months after the murder of George Floyd in the city sparked global protests for racial justice.

USA-ELECTION/

Republican Youngkin wins Virginia governor's race in upset for Biden's Democrats

FAIRFAX, Va. (Reuters) - Republican Glenn Youngkin won the Virginia governor's election on Wednesday and another Republican was within striking distance of doing the same in New Jersey, a warning that President Joe Biden's Democrats are at a disadvantage heading into next year's congressional elections.

BUSINESS

CHINA-BYTEDANCE/CHAIRMAN

ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming steps down as chairman, leaves board - source

BEIJING (Reuters) - ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming has stepped down as chairman of the TikTok owner, after saying in May he would step down as CEO, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters, in the latest shake up at the tech giant.

KAKAO PAY-IPO/

Ant-backed Kakao Pay doubles on debut, allaying fears of S.Korea scrutiny

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean financial services app Kakao Pay Corp more than doubled in its trading debut on Wednesday, zooming ahead of the country's established finance companies in value, as investors were enticed by its growth prospects.

SPORTS

CRICKET-ASHES/ENGLAND

Stokes' return massive for England's Ashes tour: Root

The return of Ben Stokes to England's squad for the Ashes tour will give them a better chance of winning in Australia but the all-rounder will need time to rediscover his best form, captain Joe Root said.

FOOTBALL-NFL/RUGGS

Raiders release wide receiver Ruggs after fatal car crash

Las Vegas Raiders released wide receiver Henry Ruggs on Tuesday following his involvement in a fatal vehicle crash in the early hours that left a woman dead.

UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

MALAYSIA-ECONOMY/RATES

Malaysia c.bank expected to hold overnight policy rate

Malaysia's central bank is expected to hold its overnight policy rate at a record low of 1.75% at its monetary policy meeting.

3 Nov 07:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

TECH-WEBSUMMIT/PORTUGAL

Portugal's economy minister gives news conference at Lisbon's Web Summit

Portugal's Economy Minister Pedro Siza Vieira will give a news conference at Europe's largest technology conference, the Web Summit

3 Nov 12:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

USA-TREASURY/REFUNDING (PIX)

U.S. Treasury issues Quarterly Refunding data

3 Nov 12:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

CANADA-CENBANK/

Mexico central bank governor, Bank of Canada deputy governor to appear on panel

Banxico Governor Alejandro Diaz de Leon and Toni Gravelle, deputy governor of the Bank of Canada, will appear on a panel on climate risk management.

3 Nov 13:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

US-OIL/OPEC (PIX)

U.S. shale producers signal more oil coming, as OPEC counts on restraint

U.S. shale producers' decision this year to resist pumping more oil amid rising prices, a restraint that has benefited investors and allowed OPEC to soak up market share, could be nearing an end, according to oil executives.

3 Nov 16:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-AIDS/AFRICA (PIX)

West & Central Africa could see rise in HIV infections -UNAIDS

West and Central Africa could see a rise in HIV infections and AIDS-related deaths in a few years due to disruptions of health services by the coronavirus pandemic, the executive director of the U.N.'s AIDS agency said.

3 Nov 08:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GERMANY (PIX) (TV)

German health minister holds news conference on COVID-19 booster shots

German Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU), President of Robert Koch Institute (RKI) Lothar Wieler and head of the Department of Infectious Diseases and Pulmonary Medicine at the Charite Leif Erik Sander address a news conference on booster shots against COVID-19.

3 Nov 10:30 ET / 10:30 GMT

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

ETHIOPIA-CONFLICT/RIGHTS (PIX) (TV)

UN, Ethiopia rights commission to release report on abuses in Tigray

A report on abuses committed during war in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region will be published on Wednesday, but a spokesman for the party controlling Tigray said investigators did not visit many sites where violence occurred.

3 Nov 08:30 ET / 08:30 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

TAIWAN-EUROPE/ (TV)

Members of European Parliament meet Taiwan premier

Several members of European Parliament meet with Taiwan premier Su Tseng-chang. The delegetion's visit to Taipei lasts from November 3 to 5, coming amid a push by Taiwan to deepen ties with democracies from EU.

3 Nov 08:30 ET / 08:30 GMT

CLIMATE-UN/TAIWAN

Taiwan starts campaign to participate in COP26 climate talks

Taiwan's foreign ministry will hold an online presser to announce its campaign to participate in the U.N. climate conference in Glasgow. Taiwan is excluded from most international bodies due to pressure from Beijing, though the United States last month urged U.N. member states to support Taiwan's "robust" participation in the U.N. system.

3 Nov 10:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-BIDEN/ (PIX) (GRAPHIC)

Biden returns to warring Democrats, Virginia warnings

President Joe Biden is back in Washington after a week abroad, facing a familiar political firestorm over spending plans and pressure to move quickly on his agenda after Virginia's closely-watched gubernatorial election.

3 Nov 10:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

AUSTRIA-POLITICS/ (PIX)

Weekly Austrian cabinet meeting

Ministers hold a news conference after Austria's weekly cabinet meeting.

3 Nov 11:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

TURKEY-ERDOGAN/

Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan meets Turkic Council head, ambassadors

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan meets Turkic Council Secretary General Baghdad Amreyev in Ankara (1145 GMT). Erdogan will then receive ambassadors of Lithuania, Qatar, Mongolia and Ukraine for letter of credence ceremony (1230-1445 GMT).

3 Nov 11:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

PORTUGAL-POLITICS/PRESIDENT-LAGARDE

Portugal's President holds Council of State meeting with the presence of the ECB President Lagarde

Portugal's President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa holds a Council of State meeting with his advisors and with the presence of the European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde.

3 Nov 14:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

USA-RACE/WISCONSIN

Day 2 of trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, U.S. teen charged in Wisconsin protest shootings

Day 2 of the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, the U.S. teenager charged with killing two men and wounding a third with a military-style rifle during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin last year.

3 Nov 14:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

GERMANY-FRANCE/DIPLOMACY (PIX) (TV)

German Chancellor Merkel visits French President Macron in France

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will travel to Beaune, in the Burgundy region of France, upon the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron. At the heart of the trip is the exchange on current international and European political issues.

3 Nov 16:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

PORTUGAL-POLITICS/BUDGET-PRESIDENT (TV)

Portugal's President meets advisors in Council of State as snap election looms

Portugal's President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa will meet his advisors in the Council of State on Wednesday to discuss the next steps after parliament rejected the 2022 stage budget, paving the way for snap elections and ending six years of relative political stability under the ruling Socialists.

3 Nov 17:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

SPORTS

SOCCER-WORLDCUP-CZE

Czechs present squad for their last 2022 World Cup qualifier

The Czech national team manager Jaroslav Silhavy presents nomination for the team's last match in Group E of the 2022 World Cup qualification against Estonia. Czechs must win the game to have a shot at reaching the tournament next year. They can proceed only if Wales secures maximum 3 points in their last two games in the group.

3 Nov 09:30 ET / 09:30 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

FILM-SPENCER/ (PIX) (TV)

Kristen Stewart on playing Princess Diana; 'I had to give it a shot'

American actress Kristen Stewart says she was scared at the prospect of playing Britain's Princess Diana in the new movie "Spencer" but it was a challenge she couldn't refuse.

3 Nov 10:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

ART-AUCTION/JEWELS-CHRISTIES-PREVIEW (TV)

Preview before Christie' semi-annual jewellery sale in Geneva

Christie's holds auction to offer an important selection of jewels with royal provenance, of which the Marie Antoinette diamond bracelets and the ruby bangle of the Duchess of Windsor; additional royal lots are a ruby and diamond brooch by Ménière with extraordinary Royal provenance last seen on the market at the French crown jewels auction in 1887 and an early 19th century “Ears of Wheat” tiara, formerly the property of Princess Pauline Bonaparte (Borghese). The auction takes place on Nov.10.

3 Nov 15:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

USA-COURT/GUNS (TV)

U.S. Supreme Court hears major case on carrying concealed handguns

The U.S. Supreme Court hears challenge backed by the National Rifle Association to New York state's restrictions on people carrying concealed handguns in public in a case that could further undermine firearms control efforts nationally.

3 Nov 14:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

