Reuters November foreign exchange poll

Reuters surveys foreign exchange forecasters on U.S. dollar rates versus major currencies as well as the Chinese yuan, Russian rouble, Indian rupee, Brazilian real, Turkish lira and many others.

More stories will follow later on Wednesday.

Follow the links below to the latest Reuters news articles and poll data.

> Rate differentials set to gently jostle strong U.S. dollar

reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/fx-polls?RIC=EUR= detailed Reuters poll data by currency pair

> Reuters FX poll graphic: http://tmsnrt.rs/2k8GCSM

(Snapshot of the latest Reuters poll news stories: POLL/)

Global Reuters Polls Team

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.