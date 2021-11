BUCHAREST, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Romania's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate edged down to 5.0% in September from 5.2% the previous month, the National Statistics Board said on Wednesday.

Unemployed workers totalled 415,733 in the European Union state in September. The jobless rate was 5.2% in the same month of 2020.

Reporting by Luiza Ilie

