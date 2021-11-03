Russia's c.bank to offer up to $2.8 bln at Nov. 8 repo auctions

MOSCOW, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank said on Wednesday it would hold one-year and one-month repo auctions on Nov. 8, offering 100 billion roubles ($1.4 billion) at each auction.

Repo, or repurchase agreement, auctions are designed to increase banks' capacity to manage their liquidity.

Liquidity at such actions became more expensive after the central bank raised its key interest rate to 7.5% last month and indicated that further rate increases were possible.

($1 = 71.3575 roubles)

Reporting by Anastasia Teterevleva; Writing by Alexander Marrow Editing by Katya Golubkova

