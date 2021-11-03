Slovakia slip past U.S. in Billie Jean King Cup

A tight doubles victory lifted the Slovakia to a 2-1 win over the United States on Tuesday in group play at the Billie Jean King Cup.

Viktoria Kuzmova and Tereza Mihalikova edged Caroline Dolehide and CoCo Vandeweghe 6-2, 6-7 (5), 12-10 to seal the series.

Earlier, Kuzmova won the teams' first singles matchup, beating Shelby Rogers 6-4, 6-4, before the United States' Danielle Collins leveled the score with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Anna Karolina Schmiedlova.

Slovakia improved to 1-1 in Group C, while the U.S. was competing in its first match. The group will conclude Wednesday with the United States opposing Spain (1-0).

In other Tuesday action, Switzerland swept Germany 3-0, Australia beat Belgium 2-1 and Russia topped Canada 3-0. Canada and Belgium have each split their two matches, while Switzerland, Australia and Russia won their openers. Germany is only team that are eliminated from contention, having lost twice in two days.

The four group winners will advance to the semifinals of the event, which was formerly known as the Fed Cup.

--Field Level Media

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.