South African Markets - Factors to watch on November 3

The following scheduled political events, company announcements, equity and currency market moves may affect South African markets on Wednesday.

POLITICAL EVENTS

- South Africa continues to counts votes after Monday's municipal elections, with partial results showing on Tuesday that the ruling African National Congress (ANC) was on track for its nationwide share of the vote to fall below 50% for the first time.

COMPANIES

- Mr Price Group (MRPJ.J) sees half-year headline earnings per share 30%-40% Higher.

- Dis-Chem Pharmacies (DCPJ.J) releases half-year results.

- Arcelormittal South Africa (ACLJ.J) to release its third quarter earnings.

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South Africa's rand fell on Tuesday, as markets awaited initial results of Monday's municipal elections and ahead of several key global central bank meetings that could set the tone for risk appetite heading into next year.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Global shares hovered at record highs while currency markets and U.S. Treasuries were steady on Wednesday, as investors looked to the expected winding down of pandemic-era monetary stimulus in the world's largest economy.

WALL STREET

Wall Street's main indexes rose on Tuesday to record highs as a strong earnings season continued to lift sentiment for equities, while investors were looking ahead to the outcome of a critical Federal Reserve meeting.

GOLD

Gold prices inched lower on Wednesday as investors awaited the result of a U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting to assess how the central bank plans to combat rising inflation and ease worries about economic recovery.

EMERGING MARKETS

For the top emerging markets news, double click on

Compiled by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.