Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 3

UNICAJA (UNI.MC)

Spain's Unicaja on Wednesday reported a net profit of 1.395 billion euros ($1.62 billion) in the first nine months thanks to a multimillion euro accounting gain it booked following the acquisition of its smaller rival Liberbank. read more

ROVI (ROVI.MC)

Spanish pharmaceutical firm Rovi said on Wednesday its net profit for the first nine months of the year doubled, boosted by its manufacturing of COVID-19 vaccines for U.S.-based Moderna, and unveiled a share buy-back programme. read more

ACERINOX (ACX.MC)

The company reported 9-month net profit of 373 million euros versus 31 million euros year ago and it expects EBITDA to improve slightly from Q3 to Q4, due to strong demand and low inventory levels

TELEFONICA (TEF.MC) TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND (O2Dn.DE)

German telecommunications firm Telefonica Deutschland announced a deal with international virtual network operator Lebara as it raised its 2021 core profit target on Wednesday thanks to growth in new customer contracts for its core brand O2. read more

($1 = 0.8633 euros)

