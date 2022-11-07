Sustainable Switch: COP27 warned 'We are on a highway to climate hell'















Now, let’s dive right into it like the United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres did at the opening of the COP27 summit. “We are on a highway to climate hell with our foot on the accelerator,” Guterres told delegates. The warning was intended to set an urgent tone as senior government officials sit down for two weeks of talks on how to avert the worst impacts of climate change, even as they are distracted by Russia’s war in Ukraine, rampant inflation and energy shortages.

Guterres called for a pact between the world's richest and poorest countries to accelerate the transition from fossil fuels and speed up delivery of the funding needed to ensure poorer countries can reduce emissions and cope with the impacts of global warming that have already occurred.

This comes as delegates from nearly 200 countries kicked off the summit with an agreement to discuss compensating poor nations for mounting damage linked to global warming, placing the controversial topic on the agenda for the first time since climate talks began decades ago.

For more than a decade, wealthy nations have rejected official discussions on what is referred to as loss and damage, the term used to describe rich nations paying out funds to help poor countries cope with the consequences of global warming for which they say they bear relatively little blame.

So far, only two countries have offered funding for loss and damage. Denmark committed 100 million Danish crowns ($13 million), and Scotland pledged 2 million pounds ($2.28 million). Britain's foreign minister James Cleverly will also announce investments of more than 100 million pounds ($115 million) to support developing countries in their fight against the impact of climate change. By comparison, some research suggests climate-linked losses could reach $580 billion per year by 2030.

Keep an eye out for the rest of the line-up today at COP27 including the heads of big oil producers Saudi Arabia and UAE who will talk about a future role for fossil fuels; untested right-leaning prime ministers from the United Kingdom and Italy wary of government overreach; and leaders from poor climate-vulnerable nations like Niger and Palau keen for international funding.

More at COP27

The WTO should tackle trade barriers for low carbon industries among other measures aimed at addressing the role of global trade in driving climate change, Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said in a report.

The price of carbon needs to average at least $75 a ton globally by the end of the decade for global climate goals to succeed, the head of the International Monetary Fund told Reuters.

The sister of Egyptian-British hunger striker Alaa Abd el-Fattah landed in Sharm el-Sheikh on Monday to campaign for his release as British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and other world leaders flew in for the COP27 climate summit.

This year's U.N. climate conference must wrench global leaders' attention back to global warming as multiple crises, including a looming global recession and the war in Ukraine, vie for attention, former U.N. climate chief Patricia Espinosa told Reuters.

Talking Points

In Conversation

Laz Tiant, sustainability investment director at multinational asset management company Schroders

“COP 26 was met with excitement and potential to solidify climate commitments and act as a launching-pad of progress towards global action. Since then, we have seen examples of crucial policy moving forward, such as the Inflation Reduction Act in the U.S.

“However, societies and markets continue to struggle with the consequences of the Russia/Ukraine war and inflation, highlighting a costly environment for developing countries in addition to vulnerabilities to energy insecurity. This political backdrop makes major developments at COP 27 less likely.

“COP 26 focused heavily on climate mitigation and the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, yet we are still far away from global carbon prices and the deployment of new technologies in both developed and developing markets.

“A top priority of COP 27 is to boost global efforts on climate adaptation which shifts the focus to the response needed to increase resilience against climatic changes.

“In this context, developing countries are up against challenges of pursuing climate goals while trying to limit the impact on jobs, energy security and inflation. Addressing the topic of a Just Transition will be essential to ensure that the consideration of local communities becomes part of the focus.”

ESG Lens

Reuters Graphics Reuters Graphics

Demands from developing countries for richer nations to help them pay for the damage caused by climate change and fund the shift towards a low-carbon future have already dominated global climate talks in Egypt this week. Despite repeated calls for more help, actual financing offered to date has come nowhere near the estimated $1 trillion-a-year needed. Here are some of the ways the money can get to emerging markets.

Quote of the Day

“Climate change is making millions of people sick or more vulnerable to disease all over the world and the increasing destructiveness of extreme weather events disproportionately affects poor and marginalized communities.”

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization

Looking Ahead

Heads of state and government, intergovernmental and United Nations organizations attend a roundtable discussion on water security on Nov. 8.

Heads of state and government, intergovernmental and United Nations organizations will attend a roundtable discussion on climate change and sustainability of vulnerable communities on Nov. 8.

The Sharm El-Sheikh Climate Implementation Summit comes to a close on Nov. 8.

Check out a Reuters report on Nov. 8 on how the Middle East is warming almost two times faster than the global average. This is increasing the severity and duration of heatwaves, droughts and dust storms, as well as torrential rain events.

