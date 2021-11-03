Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on November 3

ZURICH/BERLIN, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

GEBERIT AG (GEBN.S)

Third quarter results due.

COMPANY STATEMENT

* Aluflexpack (AFPD.S)amended its guidance to see 2021 sales of 260-265 million euros (previous 260-270 million) and EBITDA before one-offs of 40-41.5 million (previous 40-43 million). AFPD.S

* Oerlikon (OERL.S) said its third-quarter sales were up by 15.7%, at CHF 686 million, and confirmed its 2021 outlook. OERL.S

ECONOMY

No major Swiss economic data scheduled.

