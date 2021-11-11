Switzerland pledges $25 mln for climate adaptation fund

Swiss Environment, Energy and Transport Minister Simonetta Sommaruga speaks during the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, November 11, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Switzerland has committed $25 million to fund poor countries efforts to adapt to climate change, Environment Minister Simonetta Sommaruga said on Thursday during a U.N. summit, where developing nations are demanding more adaptation financing.

"Switzerland has pledged to voluntary contributions to the adaption fund of a total of $25 million," Sommaruga said in Glasgow.

The commitment follows on the EU pledging 100 million euros ($114.71 million)in adaptation funding on Tuesday.

The pledges still fall far short of the billions of dollars that developing nations say they will need to deal with the effects of climate change.

($1 = 0.8718 euros)

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper and Jake Spring; Editing by Alison Williams

